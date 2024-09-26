Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Lifted by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE:AEM opened at C$113.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$106.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.88. The company has a market cap of C$56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$59.36 and a 52-week high of C$114.76.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total transaction of C$1,701,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total transaction of C$1,701,300.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$223,680.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,150. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.547 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 137.34%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.