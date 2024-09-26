SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Timo Lehne Purchases 85,028 Shares

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Timo Lehne bought 85,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.02) per share, with a total value of £318,855 ($426,961.70).
Timo Lehne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 12th, Timo Lehne acquired 13,436 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.82) per share, with a total value of £58,446.60 ($78,262.72).
SThree Stock Performance
Shares of LON STEM opened at GBX 359.50 ($4.81) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 402.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 419.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of £476.19 million, a PE ratio of 855.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. SThree plc has a 12 month low of GBX 330.50 ($4.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.50 ($6.13).
A number of brokerages have commented on STEM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.36) target price on shares of SThree in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SThree from GBX 430 ($5.76) to GBX 420 ($5.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.
