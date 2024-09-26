Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Stephen Blair Acquires 8,428 Shares of Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Blair bought 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £14,833.28 ($19,862.45).

Stephen Blair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dialight alerts:

On Friday, September 13th, Stephen Blair acquired 5,756 shares of Dialight stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £12,835.88 ($17,187.84).

On Thursday, August 29th, Stephen Blair bought 23,948 shares of Dialight stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £49,572.36 ($66,379.70).

On Friday, August 9th, Stephen Blair purchased 18,905 shares of Dialight stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £32,705.65 ($43,794.39).

Dialight Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON DIA opened at GBX 182 ($2.44) on Thursday. Dialight plc has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 275.64 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.49 million, a P/E ratio of -606.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.