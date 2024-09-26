Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Nicholas O?Shea Sells 10,945 Shares

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas O?Shea sold 10,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44), for a total transaction of £3,611.85 ($4,836.44).
Creightons Stock Performance
Creightons stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77. The firm has a market cap of £22.59 million, a P/E ratio of -660.00 and a beta of 0.47. Creightons Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.46). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.15.
Creightons Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. Creightons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.
About Creightons
Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.
Read More
