CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) Insider Nigel G. Clark Acquires 7,310 Shares of Stock

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) insider Nigel G. Clark bought 7,310 shares of CML Microsystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £19,810.10 ($26,526.65).

CML Microsystems Stock Up 6.6 %

LON CML opened at GBX 282.50 ($3.78) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,173.08 and a beta of 0.81. CML Microsystems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 450 ($6.03). The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.69.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

CML Microsystems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio is 8,461.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CML

CML Microsystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.