Marcelo Bastos Acquires 1,200 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Marcelo Bastos bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,131 ($28.54) per share, with a total value of £25,572 ($34,242.10).
Anglo American Stock Performance
Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,298 ($30.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2,231.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,202.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,286.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,630 ($21.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,813 ($37.67).
Anglo American Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,310.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Anglo American
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.