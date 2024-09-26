Marcelo Bastos Acquires 1,200 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) insider Marcelo Bastos bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,131 ($28.54) per share, with a total value of £25,572 ($34,242.10).

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,298 ($30.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2,231.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,202.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,286.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,630 ($21.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,813 ($37.67).

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,310.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($36.62) to GBX 2,590 ($34.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.83) to GBX 2,700 ($36.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.51) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.12) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.17) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,715 ($36.36).

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Anglo American

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.