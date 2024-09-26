Marcelo Bastos Acquires 1,200 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Marcelo Bastos bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,131 ($28.54) per share, with a total value of £25,572 ($34,242.10).

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,298 ($30.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2,231.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,202.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,286.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,630 ($21.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,813 ($37.67).

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,310.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($36.62) to GBX 2,590 ($34.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.83) to GBX 2,700 ($36.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.51) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.12) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.17) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,715 ($36.36).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

