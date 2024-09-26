Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Sells £48,220 in Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs sold 48,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34), for a total value of £48,220 ($64,568.83).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 2nd, Andrew Coombs acquired 5,126 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,972.22 ($6,658.03).

Shares of LON SRE opened at GBX 97.35 ($1.30) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.81. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 77.90 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.80 ($1.36). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 102 ($1.37) to GBX 115 ($1.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

