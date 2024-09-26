Stock Repurchase Plan Approved by Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Board of Directors

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $239.84 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $252.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.69.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLUT shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.80.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

