Stock Repurchase Plan Approved by Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Board of Directors

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of FLUT stock opened at $239.84 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $252.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.69.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
