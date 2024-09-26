Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OGC. Scotiabank upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.83.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

TSE:OGC opened at C$3.90 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$4.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.00 and a beta of 1.61.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$343.70 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.24%.

OceanaGold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This is an increase from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.