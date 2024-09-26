Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Raised by Analyst

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.01. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,065,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Teck Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

