Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

TCK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

