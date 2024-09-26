Head to Head Analysis: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF)

Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cofinimmo and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cofinimmo 0 0 0 0 N/A One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

One Liberty Properties has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.05%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Cofinimmo.

This table compares Cofinimmo and One Liberty Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cofinimmo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A One Liberty Properties $89.78 million 6.37 $29.61 million $1.36 19.98

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Cofinimmo.

Profitability

This table compares Cofinimmo and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cofinimmo N/A N/A N/A One Liberty Properties 36.11% 10.58% 4.26%

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Cofinimmo on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.2 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high-quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants that directly benefit their occupants. 'Caring, Living and Working – Together in Real Estate is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has built up a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 4.7 billion EUR in Europe. As an independent company applying the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers tenant services and manages its portfolio through a team of approximately 155 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda, Frankfurt and Madrid. Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT system in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

