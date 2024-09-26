SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Critical Review

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -44.37% -120.86% -18.80% Arteris -68.37% -274.66% -35.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SemiLEDs and Arteris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A Arteris 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

Arteris has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.15%. Given Arteris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

This table compares SemiLEDs and Arteris”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $5.31 million 1.56 -$2.69 million ($0.47) -2.45 Arteris $53.30 million 5.33 -$36.87 million ($1.03) -7.17

SemiLEDs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SemiLEDs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Arteris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arteris has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SemiLEDs beats Arteris on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chu-Nan, Taiwan.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers SIA products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; and Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

