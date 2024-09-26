Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Reduced by Analyst

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.17.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,828 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.