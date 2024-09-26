Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) & Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Head to Head Comparison

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amazon.com and Beyond”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $574.79 billion 3.52 $30.43 billion $3.57 53.93 Beyond $1.56 billion 0.29 -$307.84 million ($8.15) -1.21

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amazon.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 0 1 40 1 3.00 Beyond 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amazon.com and Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.

Amazon.com currently has a consensus target price of $222.84, indicating a potential upside of 15.74%. Beyond has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 156.35%. Given Beyond’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond is more favorable than Amazon.com.

Risk and Volatility

Amazon.com has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.64, meaning that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Amazon.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Beyond shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 7.35% 21.39% 8.53% Beyond -22.03% -49.00% -27.92%

Summary

Amazon.com beats Beyond on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content. In addition, the company offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products in its stores; and programs that allow authors, independent publishers, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, it provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as advertising services through programs, such as sponsored ads, display, and video advertising. Additionally, the company offers Amazon Prime, a membership program. The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale and products offered by third-party sellers. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, content creators, advertisers, and employees. Amazon.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

