Western Alliance Bancorporation Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 116,460.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 49,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $247,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $247,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $267,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,265 shares of company stock worth $1,700,391 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

