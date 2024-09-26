MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

MDXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 909.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 124,727 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 393,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $860.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.98.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

