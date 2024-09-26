MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
MDXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MDXG
Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $860.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.98.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MiMedx Group Company Profile
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MiMedx Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.