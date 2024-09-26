Analysts Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Target Price at $15.29

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities raised shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in GDS by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC increased its position in GDS by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 773,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 438,661 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS opened at $20.17 on Monday. GDS has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. On average, analysts expect that GDS will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

