Analysts Set HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Price Target at $9.20

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLVX shares. Guggenheim downgraded HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ HLVX opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. HilleVax has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $20.22.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that HilleVax will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
