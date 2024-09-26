Brokerages Set Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) PT at $74.00

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRCL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 170.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $61.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $61.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

