Brokerages Set Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) PT at $74.00

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRCL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRCL
Institutional Trading of Stericycle
Stericycle Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $61.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $61.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stericycle
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.