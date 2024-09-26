Brokerages Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Target Price at $29.50

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,773.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,836.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

