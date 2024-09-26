Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives $11.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Savara alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SVRA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Savara Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth $9,683,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Savara by 66.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Savara by 92.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 35,269 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. Savara has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Savara

(Get Free Report

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.