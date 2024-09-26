Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives $11.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. Savara has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
