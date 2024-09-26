Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $15.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.
IREN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Shares of IREN opened at $8.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $15.75.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
