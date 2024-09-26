Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives $73.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 16.3 %

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.22. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

