Comparing SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,830.27% -2,741.89% -269.95% SOPHiA GENETICS -102.84% -47.40% -34.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $1.97, indicating a potential upside of 181.80%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.31%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.08 million 18.55 -$20.06 million ($1.00) -0.70 SOPHiA GENETICS $64.94 million 4.11 -$78.98 million ($1.12) -3.64

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOPHiA GENETICS. SOPHiA GENETICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.