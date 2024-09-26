Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastech Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.95% of Mastech Digital worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.