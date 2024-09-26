StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chase (NYSE:CCF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chase Stock Performance
Shares of CCF stock opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.49. Chase has a 12 month low of $81.18 and a 12 month high of $135.27.
About Chase
