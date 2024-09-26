Brokerages Set First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target at $42.88

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INBK. Hovde Group boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $289.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.66. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 56.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 263.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 70,725 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 216,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

