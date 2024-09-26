Analysts Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT at $5,400.00

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,400.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $15.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

