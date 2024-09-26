Brokerages Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT at $2.53

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.53.

PRPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.10 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Purple Innovation news, CEO Robert Demartini bought 138,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $142,999.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,579.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,251,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 66,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.33.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 72.81% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $120.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

