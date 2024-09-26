Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $6.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 61.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXK stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.00 and a beta of 1.70. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Endeavour Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

