StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $118.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. Research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mastech Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.95% of Mastech Digital worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.