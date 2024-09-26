StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $118.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.90.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. Research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
