Financial Review: Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) vs. Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) and Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Laramide Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -27.23% -6.56% -6.24% Laramide Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Fuels and Laramide Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $37.93 million 23.88 $99.86 million ($0.07) -80.06 Laramide Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Energy Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than Laramide Resources.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Energy Fuels and Laramide Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50 Laramide Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $8.58, suggesting a potential upside of 53.14%. Given Energy Fuels’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Laramide Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energy Fuels beats Laramide Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Laramide Resources

(Get Free Report)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.