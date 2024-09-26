SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) & The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Head-To-Head Analysis

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

The Glimpse Group has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -216.98% -154.35% -95.08% SpringBig -23.01% N/A -94.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

21.4% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of SpringBig shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Glimpse Group and SpringBig”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $9.99 million 1.30 -$28.56 million ($1.51) -0.47 SpringBig $28.06 million 0.15 -$10.23 million ($0.19) -0.47

SpringBig has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group. SpringBig is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Glimpse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Glimpse Group and SpringBig, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00

SpringBig has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Given SpringBig’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Summary

SpringBig beats The Glimpse Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

