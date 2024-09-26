Fintech Ecosystem Development (NASDAQ:FEXDU) Shares Down 4.5%

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. 6,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 2,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37.

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

