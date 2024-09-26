Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGRU) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 1,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Evergreen Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

About Evergreen

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

