Avicanna (OTC:AVCNF) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Avicanna Inc. (OTC:AVCNF – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Avicanna Stock Up 6.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

About Avicanna

Avicanna Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products and formulations for consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It commercializes approximately thirty proprietary evidence-based finished products.

