NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Trading Up 7.7%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 2,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

About NEXE Innovations

(Get Free Report)

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.