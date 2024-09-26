WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.07.

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening.

