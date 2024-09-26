VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC) Shares Down 0.3%

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.81. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $834,360.00, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92.

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (INC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that provides broad exposure across income-producing asset classes. The fund invests in US-listed ETPs selected for income and risk-adjusted returns.

