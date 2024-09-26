iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.57. 506 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Free Report) by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.49% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US value stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximize its ESG exposure. EVUS was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

