iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.57. 506 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.74.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Free Report) by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.49% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US value stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximize its ESG exposure. EVUS was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.