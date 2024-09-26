PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 3,425,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,208% from the average session volume of 148,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

PetroChina Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

