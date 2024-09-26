Short Interest in Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Declines By 82.8%

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the August 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Noble Roman’s Price Performance

NROM stock remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. Noble Roman’s has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

