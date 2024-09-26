Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

Shares of Nippon Steel stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,228. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.92. Nippon Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

