Short Interest in Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Declines By 90.9%

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Methes Energies International Price Performance

OTCMKTS MEIL remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Methes Energies International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Methes Energies International Company Profile

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

