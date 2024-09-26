Short Interest in Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Declines By 90.9%

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Methes Energies International Price Performance
OTCMKTS MEIL remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Methes Energies International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
Methes Energies International Company Profile
