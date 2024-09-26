New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the August 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

New World Development Stock Performance

Shares of NDVLY stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. New World Development has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.04.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

