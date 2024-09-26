New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the August 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
New World Development Stock Performance
Shares of NDVLY stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. New World Development has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.04.
About New World Development
