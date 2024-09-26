Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a growth of 1,968.6% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS MAKSY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 10,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

