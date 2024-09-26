Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a growth of 1,968.6% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS MAKSY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 10,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.