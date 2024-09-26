Short Interest in FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Decreases By 87.6%

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the August 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FuelPositive Stock Up 6.4 %

NHHHF traded up 0.00 on Wednesday, hitting 0.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.04. FuelPositive has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.81.

FuelPositive (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive Corporation, a technology company, provides clean energy solutions in Canada. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its flagship product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and an alternative for fuel cells.

