Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lenovo Group Trading Down 3.4 %

LNVGY traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 375,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.81. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $31.82.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Increases Dividend

About Lenovo Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.7484 per share. This is an increase from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.17%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

