Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the August 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MGMLF remained flat at C$0.06 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,494. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. Maple Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.07.
About Maple Gold Mines
