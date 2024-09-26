Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the August 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MGMLF remained flat at C$0.06 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,494. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. Maple Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.07.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

